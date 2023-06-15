Twilight Is So Yesterday - The Vampire Tapestry Should Be TV's Next Big Bloodsucking Series

Vampires have been having a big pop culture moment for quite a while now. Every few years, the bloodsucker genre rises from its coffin to a new round of film and movie mayhem, and 2023 is no exception. From the Dracula-on-a-boat terror of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" to the announcement that "Twilight" is getting rebooted as a TV series, the entertainment industry is once again bringing you vampires that range from leathery and horrifying to sparkly and pretty.

And why not? Yes, people will absolutely be watching a new "Twilight" show (and dream casting it). Still, while it's perfectly understandable that studios want to lean on tried-and-tested IP, "Twilight" already had its moment in the spotlight, and it's high time to clear the floor for a new contender that, like any vampire worth its salt, has been patiently waiting in the shadows for over four decades.

That game-changing vampire entry is Suzy McKee Charnas' 1980 novel "The Vampire Tapestry," which offers a truly novel take on the subject of bloodsucking supernatural villains. While it's currently on the obscure side, this book's inventive plot and storytelling techniques give it all the makings of the next big vampire TV show.