Asteroid City: Tom Hanks And Wes Anderson's Collaboration Was A Long Time Coming

With "Asteroid City," Wes Anderson returns to the box office after a successful Cannes premiere, dragging what seems like half of Hollywood's A-list in tow. Over the years, Anderson has built up a roster of talent with whom he frequently collaborates, but this time around he's adding even more names. Among the most recognizable is Tom Hanks, with the film marking his first time in an Anderson project.

But in an "Asteroid City" press conference attended by Looper, Hanks revealed that he's known the esteemed director for quite some time, having first met him over dinner in Rome about 15 years ago. Though Hanks couldn't recall all the details, he said it was Edward Norton (another frequent Anderson star) who invited him to meet the filmmaker over dinner in the Italian capital. Fine dining is, apparently, a large part of the Wes Anderson lifestyle.

Hanks noted that his preconceptions of Anderson were quickly put to rest upon their meeting. "Part of it, it was like, 'That's Wes Anderson?'" Hanks said, quipping, "I would imagine, you know, bespectacled and, you know, pompous, or smoking a pipe." But while the two developed a rapport immediately, they didn't discuss any potential projects over that hearty Italian supper. "We didn't talk about anything at all," said Hanks, "but I don't know if I said at that point, 'Hey, come on, man. Come on. Let me into that rep company of yours. Gimme a call.'"

Years later, the two now have a movie landing in theaters. It was a long time coming, and it happened not because of another magical dinner date, but because of something much simpler: an email.