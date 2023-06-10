What Did The Star Trek Cast Really Think Of Galaxy Quest?

The 1999 sci-fi comedy hit "Galaxy Quest" took the sci-fi space exploration series concept to a whole new level by examining the lives of the cast of a "Star Trek"-like show years after it went off the air. But what was a fake scenario to the actors was still theoretically real in the minds of its fans on the convention circuit, as well as an alien race called the Thermians, who had been monitoring the series in space as "historical documents."

As such, the "crew members" of the NSEA Protector and its leader, Commander Peter Quincy Taggart (the TV alter-ego of Tim Allen's Jason Nesmith) are recruited by the Thermians and transported to an actual working version of the ship to help battle the nefarious reptilian humanoid warlord Roth'h'ar Sarris (Robin Sachs).

Since the film mirrored "Star Trek" so closely, various publications over the years began to garner reactions from the cast members of not only the original "Star Trek" series but its successful follow-up "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Among the most notable "Star Trek" actors to give his observations about "Galaxy Quest" was Captain James T. Kirk actor William Shatner, who perhaps pretended in an official StarTrek.com chat (via Questarian) that he saw few correlations to the original "Star Trek."

"I thought it was very funny, and I thought the audience that they portrayed was totally real, but the actors that they were pretending to be were totally unrecognizable," Shatner said in the chat. "Certainly, I don't know what Tim Allen was doing. He seemed to be the head of a group of actors and for the life of me I was trying to understand who he was imitating."