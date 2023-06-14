The Blackening Review: Play No Games

Back in 2016, Chicago's Second City produced a touring live show called "Black Side of the Moon," a mixture of stand-up, sketch comedy, and theatricality featuring a small troupe of Black comics and actors exploring one key idea: that Black people are not a monolith. Throughout the show a lot of humor was wrung from this concept, and how various African Americans have to measure themselves against a grand median of Blackness. Perkins was one of the show's key writers and performers, and when "The Blackening" finally gets going, the thrust of the drama calls to mind the work done in that live show.

Part of why Tim Story maybe doesn't have the same room to play with on-screen horror tropes is that Dewayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver write much of the second act as if it were a farce for the stage and not a directly cinematic effort. The ensemble work great together, the dialogue is pitch perfect, and there's plenty of humorous seeds planted that pay off in the final act. But all over, it feels more like the movie version of "Clue," with its breathless pace and high speed banter, than something that exists as horror.

There's a bit in the film that plays out as a shaggier version of the sketch that inspired it, but for the money, the extended sequence where our main characters have to play "The Blackening" board game to survive is arguably the film's biggest highlight. There are so many niche gags and nostalgic allusions to the history of Black culture in television, film, music, and sports that each work well enough to paper over any of the film's other foibles.

The initial ideas behind the film's revealed villains is a little too lazy and "Get Out" for 2023, but the deeper motivations unearthed in the final twist paint an interesting picture over everything that's presided before it. It feels like a surprisingly touching rumination on the nature of fitting in with one's racial peers and how not feeling Black enough can have disastrous effects on one's psyche and disposition.

But this is also a movie that has Diedrich Bader as a camp ranger supernaturally attuned to being a good ally, so it's still exactly silly enough to not have the dramatic conclusions it draws be too much of a downer. All in all, I would love to see more from Perkins after "The Blackening," hopefully paired with a director who can make something more cinematic out of his stage-leaning tendencies.

"The Blackening" premieres in theaters June 16.