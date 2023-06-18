Based On A True Story: How Many Episodes Are There?
As far as post-"The Big Bang Theory" career arcs go, it's safe to say Kaley Cuoco is having as impressive a run as any of her old co-stars. Some might even argue she's running circles around many of them, earning raves for her work in the murder mystery series "The Flight Attendant," trading lines with Pete Davidson in the hit streaming rom-com "Meet Cute," and voicing Harley Quinn in the beloved animated series baring the Gotham baddie's name.
To no surprise, Cuoco is earning rave reviews for her latest offering as well; in case you hadn't heard, the actor is currently headlining a new streaming series for Peacock. It's called "Based on a True Story," and it finds Cuoco portraying Ava Bartlett, a very pregnant, and very in debt true crime lover who — along with her hubby Nathan (Chris Messina) — hopes to cash in on the true crime craze with their very own podcast. Things get tricky for the Bartletts, however, when their pursuit of a crime worthy of their attention puts them a little too close for comfort to an actual killer, with hilarity promptly ensuing.
The series debuted on June 8, setting Cuoco and her co-stars on a seriocomic adventure that needs to be seen to be believed. Just know that if you start binging "Based on a True Story" today, that adventure is spread over eight episodes, ranging from roughly 20 minutes to 45 minutes each.
All eight episodes of Based on a True Story are now available to stream on Peacock
If you're intrigued by what you've seen, heard, and/or read about "Based on a True Story" to date, you'll be pleased to know the series in its entirety is already available to stream on Peacock, with the platform dropping all eight episodes the day it debuted. And if you've got a few hours to spare on a fictional true crime binge, the series is well worth checking out.
Critics mostly agree with that claim, bestowing "Based on a True Story" with a better-than-solid 76% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For the record, viewers are equally enamored with Kaley Cuoco's latest project, bumping the audience's Rotten Tomatoes score up to 80%, with many ranking Cuoco's and Chris Messina's work in the series among the primary reasons to tune in.
That positive reception no doubt comes as good news for everyone involved in "Based on a True Story" as they released the series into an entertainment market that's rife with true crime fare. The series' success is even more impressive, as the true crime genre has already birthed "Only Murders in the Building," another hit comedy based on true crime podcast enthusiasts who find themselves ensnared in the world of actual killers. With a third season of that Hulu Original already on the way, Peacock is no doubt hoping "Based on a True Story" will see a similar run. And with Cuoco topping the bill, that seems more likely than not.