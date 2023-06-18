Based On A True Story: How Many Episodes Are There?

As far as post-"The Big Bang Theory" career arcs go, it's safe to say Kaley Cuoco is having as impressive a run as any of her old co-stars. Some might even argue she's running circles around many of them, earning raves for her work in the murder mystery series "The Flight Attendant," trading lines with Pete Davidson in the hit streaming rom-com "Meet Cute," and voicing Harley Quinn in the beloved animated series baring the Gotham baddie's name.

To no surprise, Cuoco is earning rave reviews for her latest offering as well; in case you hadn't heard, the actor is currently headlining a new streaming series for Peacock. It's called "Based on a True Story," and it finds Cuoco portraying Ava Bartlett, a very pregnant, and very in debt true crime lover who — along with her hubby Nathan (Chris Messina) — hopes to cash in on the true crime craze with their very own podcast. Things get tricky for the Bartletts, however, when their pursuit of a crime worthy of their attention puts them a little too close for comfort to an actual killer, with hilarity promptly ensuing.

The series debuted on June 8, setting Cuoco and her co-stars on a seriocomic adventure that needs to be seen to be believed. Just know that if you start binging "Based on a True Story" today, that adventure is spread over eight episodes, ranging from roughly 20 minutes to 45 minutes each.