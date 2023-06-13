Why Justified: City Primeval's Showrunner Calls It A 'Mashup' And Not A Reboot

"Justified: City Primeval" won't star many familiar faces from the original series. Furthermore, the story will see U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) relocate from Kentucky to Miami to Detroit in search of a brand-new ruthless villain. That said, while the FX show is poised to redefine the "Justified" universe in some ways, it isn't a reboot by any means.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Michael Dinner explained that "Justified: City Primeval" isn't a traditional continuation of Givens' story, but viewers can expect a "mashup" series that honors Elmore Leonard's "City Primeval" novel. "We didn't intend to reboot Justified, we didn't intend to pick up where we left off, but we thought it would be interesting to, what I call, 'do a mashup,' Dinner said. "What if we took our character and dropped him into the middle of this story, and yet pay homage to a character that was in the book and also do service to the book?"

The good news, though, is that "Justified" fans will still get to see Givens unleash his brand of Old West-style justice on bad people. At the same time, the series will also add fresh elements to the noble lawman and question his place in the world.