Why Justified: City Primeval Cast Won't Star Many Familiar Faces

The FX series "Justified" introduced a series of characters based on the stories of Elmore Leonard. The central protagonist was U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant, and he will reprise the character in a new sequel series titled "Justified: City Primeval."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Justified: City Primeval" showrunners Michael Dinner and Dave Andron were asked about the possibility of other characters returning from the predecessor series.

Andron responded that while there will be some familiar faces, the majority of the show's characters will be new. "It's cops in Detroit, not marshals in Kentucky," Andron added, "and it really is a standalone Raylan story, just with a few old friends sprinkled throughout," which is a decision that fans have agreed with.

Dinner replied that the new show was more of an ensemble that included Raylan. But it would also focus on Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor). But the city of Detroit was also a key part of the show, particularly Raylan's unfamiliarity with the place. "Raylan's a little bit of a fish out of water in a place that he doesn't understand as well as he understood where he grew up in Kentucky, or Miami where he lives," he elaborated, finishing by saying that any characters in the show are there in service of this story.