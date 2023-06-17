Father Of The Bride: Where To Watch The Original And The Reboot

"Father of the Bride" is a staple of the family-friendly rom-com genre for an entire generation of moviegoers, and it'll likely remain so for several generations to come. The 1991 comedy is, of course, a remake of the 1950 Spencer Tracy starrer of the same name. The modern retelling swaps the Old Hollywood icon with Steve Martin, pitting the legendary funny man as George Banks, an almost overbearingly doting dad who's thrown for a major loop when his adult daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), gets engaged to beau Bryan MacKenzie (George Newborn).

Martin carries much of the comedic, and dramatic load throughout "Father of the Bride," with Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, and others contributing standout supporting work along the way. With so many top-notch elements in play, it's easy enough to understand how the film became a critical and commercial success upon release. It's just as easy to understand why "Father of the Bride" continues to resonate with movie lovers. If you count yourself among the film's legions of fans, you'll be happy to know you can now stream "Father of the Bride" on both the Hulu and Disney+ apps.

And if you're down for a good, old-fashioned "Father of the Bride" film fest, you should go ahead and add the 2022 reboot to your streaming queue. Just know if you want to do that, you'll need to sign up for a Max subscription, because that's the only place you can see the film without purchasing it.