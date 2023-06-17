Father Of The Bride: Where To Watch The Original And The Reboot
"Father of the Bride" is a staple of the family-friendly rom-com genre for an entire generation of moviegoers, and it'll likely remain so for several generations to come. The 1991 comedy is, of course, a remake of the 1950 Spencer Tracy starrer of the same name. The modern retelling swaps the Old Hollywood icon with Steve Martin, pitting the legendary funny man as George Banks, an almost overbearingly doting dad who's thrown for a major loop when his adult daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), gets engaged to beau Bryan MacKenzie (George Newborn).
Martin carries much of the comedic, and dramatic load throughout "Father of the Bride," with Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, and others contributing standout supporting work along the way. With so many top-notch elements in play, it's easy enough to understand how the film became a critical and commercial success upon release. It's just as easy to understand why "Father of the Bride" continues to resonate with movie lovers. If you count yourself among the film's legions of fans, you'll be happy to know you can now stream "Father of the Bride" on both the Hulu and Disney+ apps.
And if you're down for a good, old-fashioned "Father of the Bride" film fest, you should go ahead and add the 2022 reboot to your streaming queue. Just know if you want to do that, you'll need to sign up for a Max subscription, because that's the only place you can see the film without purchasing it.
The Father of the Bride reboot is a worthy addition to the story's big screen legacy
The hit 2022 "Father of the Bride" reboot moves the story from the Midwest suburbs to the simmering heat of Miami, Florida, serving up the pre-marital action with distinctively Latin flavors. Andy Garcia plays the title role, with the actor portraying beleaguered papa Billy Herrera, the patriarch of a well-off Cuban-American family who simply cannot fathom that his beloved eldest daughter, Sofia (Adria Arjona), is actually old enough to tie the knot.
The new film throws a few more wrinkles into the mix as well, mainly that Billy's own marriage to Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is on the verge of collapse. That subplot understandably lends the film a little more drama than past iterations. But Garcia and Estefan do well to keep even the trickier parts of their on-screen de-coupling light. And if there's any question, the rest of the critically-lauded film is suffused with as much heart and hilarity as any iteration past.
The mere existence of a new "Father of the Bride" flick will, naturally, inspire debates as to whether Spencer Tracy, Steve Martin, or Andy Garcia played the part best. If you want to go pro in that sort of conversation, you'll be happy to know you can now stream the 1995 sequel, "Father of the Bride 2," and the 1950 original on Hulu and Disney+, as well.