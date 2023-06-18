How Shameless Broke Mark Mylod Out Of 'Director Jail'

Having helmed multiple episodes of smash hit series like "Entourage," "Game of Thrones," and "Succession," Mark Mylod has rightfully become one of the more in-demand directors in the television realm. And if the success of his 2022 culinary thriller "The Menu" is any indication, he's about to take the film world by storm too.

Given his recent successes, Mylod is no doubt in a position to be choosier about what projects he claims from the director's chair these days. But that has not always been the case for the "Amazing Stories" alum. In fact, not long after the UK native came to work Stateside, he found himself on the outside of showbiz looking in, having landed in the dreaded "director's jail." As Mylod explained during a recent director roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, that meant he'd made a mistake or two in his professional journey, leaving Hollywood brass to think twice about hiring him.

Mylod further explained his stint in director's prison was largely the result of his helming a failed television pilot, "which I won't name and never should have done." He went on to take full blame for the pilot not working, admitting he made less than inspired choices along the way. Struggling to find work after, Mylod added, "I got out of [the rut] by just pitching the heck out of doing the American version of "Shameless," and then, when I got that pilot, making sure it was as extraordinary as I could possibly make it."