Succession Director Mark Mylod Says He Thinks There's An Ending More Tragic For Kendall

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 10 — "With Open Eyes"

Episode director Mark Mylod — who frequently sat behind the camera on "Succession" — thinks there's another way that the series could have ended for Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), and it's basically what you'd expect.

Speaking to Vulture about what it was like to film the stunning series finale, which sees Kendall finally and definitively lose out on the Waystar Royco CEO job he so desperately wanted for the show's entire run, Mylod said that, yes, there is a version of Kendall's final scene that ends in real, serious tragedy. We last see Kendall gazing out at the Hudson River — and Kendall has a, let's say, complicated relationship with bodies of water — and according to Mylod, there's definitely a reality where he jumps.

"It's a great question," Mylod said, about Kendall getting off the bench past the final shot. "None of us could answer it. But there is a version where he goes and throws himself in New York harbor. I personally think it's perhaps even worse than that and sadder to think that the character continues to live in the purgatory of the unfulfillment of what he feels is his birthright and destiny — that he just lives in the empty can of that unfulfilled promise and hope, and the emptiness of that experience is like a life sentence. I don't feel good for any of them. It's a truly tragic ending."