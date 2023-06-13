The Idol: Hank Azaria Denies On-Set Chaos & Embraced The Production's Evolution

Max dropped their newest original series "The Idol" on June 4, 2023, but even before that, it was making plenty of headlines... and not in a particularly good way. Premiering officially at the Cannes Film Festival weeks before it dropped on HBO and Discovery's new streamer, "The Idol," co-created by "Euphoria" showrunner Sam Levinson and pop star turned TV star Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, sent the industry into a frenzy when news broke that the filming process was extremely fraught, and that one important director's exit had turned the show into something completely different.

For his part, veteran comedian Hank Azaria — who plays Chaim, the longtime co-manager of the titular pop idol Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) — told The Independent that filming wasn't troubled, but organic. As Azaria said, the spontaneity of Levinson's working style and the show's numerous reshoots worked for him: ""I can understand how, from a distance, especially if you're the person in charge of putting out script pages that day or making sure the right actor has the right wardrobe, that you would see it as chaos."

Azaria actually said the experience was "organic," even when he was called to appear in scenes for which he wasn't originally scheduled. "From the outside, that appears like chaos," the actor continued. "From the inside, it's thrillingly creative, especially when there's a guy who's really watching what you're doing, and really trying to help you bring out the best version of that."