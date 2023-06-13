Stan Lee Review: A Documentary Toned Down For Disney+

"Stan Lee" divides its different segments by years, showcasing in montage what was going on in the outside world at different points in its subject's life. So when one of these montages contains both the fall of the Berlin Wall and the inauguration of Barack Obama, you might wonder why this film is taking such a drastic skip ahead in time. The basic reasoning is to focus on Lee's work at Marvel — he stopped regularly writing comics for Marvel in 1972 and was away from the company throughout the 1990s and 2000s. The movie decides to conclude with the rejuvenation of Lee's legacy via the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showcasing how the filmmakers loved having him around for cameos and how Kevin Feige drew creative inspiration from Lee's old work.

The one scene of interest presented between 1972 and 2010 comes through a 1987 radio show where Lee is brought on to speak with his former artistic collaborator Jack Kirby, only for the two to continue debating which of them actually deserved the credit for their creations. The issue of whether Lee stole credit from Kirby and Steve Ditko is the one big controversy any honest documentary can't ignore, and it's here we get the more candid drama away from the pre-packaged slickness of Lee's self-serving narratives.

More questions might have been raised had the documentary gone into Lee's post-Marvel creative work — one look at any of those failures and it's clear just how vital Kirby and Ditko were to the success of those '60s comics. Speaking after a screening at the Tribeca Film Festival, David Gelb emphasized that the decisions of what to cover were based in large part on keeping the documentary kid-friendly, so we're not getting any details on the creation of "Stripperella," and even a more upbeat segment on the counterculture's embrace of "Doctor Strange" had to get cut for its edgier content. We're also not getting anything about the strained relationship between Lee and his daughter JC, nor anything on the many reports of elder abuse targeted at Lee in his final years.

There's certainly room for a more thorough documentary to be made looking at the bigger picture of Lee's life. It's probably also too dark and sad for a Disney production. Considering the limitations that it's working within, Gelb's "Stan Lee" is a beautifully produced film that offers a good look at the most celebrated part of its subject's career. But it's far from the full story.

"Stan Lee" premieres on Disney+ June 16.