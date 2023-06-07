The Expendables 4 First Trailer

Unlikely as the union of some of history's biggest action stars in "The Expendables" was, the arrival of "The Expendables 4" has seemed even less likely at times. The first movie premiered in 2010, and while Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and other stalwarts of the golden age of delightfully cheesy action films were still fairly spry at the time, it was clear that this was a team of aging mercenaries. 2012's "The Expendables 2" and 2014's "The Expendables 3" dropped in relatively swift succession after the original, but the fourth installment has kept fans waiting for nearly a decade.

Of course, we've known that the movie is coming — after all, first "The Expendables 4" footage offered everything you'd expect from a big sequel when it premiered in CinemaCon 2022. Now, the first trailer of the movie is finally here, and it looks like "The Expendables 4" was very much worth the wait.