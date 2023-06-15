Star Trek: SNW S2E1 Continues To Set The Stage For A Spock And Nurse Chapel Romance

Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 1, "The Broken Circle"

Traveling across the stars and getting into dangerous situations can create some powerful emotions between individuals. Sometimes this sense of exploration forges a strong bond of friendship, while other times, it may develop into something much more romantic. Of course, there is also that awkward middle stage where the feelings between people are unknown and unexplored. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is no exception, and it looks as if Season 2 is wasting no time in establishing the unique chemistry brewing between Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush).

In the opening moments of Episode 1, Spock is discussing the trouble he is having controlling his emotions with Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), who explains that they are a natural part of the human component of his lineage. Then, Nurse Chapel comes in, which causes Spock's heart to flutter, a phenomenon that appears on M'Benga's diagnostic tools. Spock and M'Benga share a knowing glance, though M'Benga doesn't ask further questions.

Toward the end of the episode, Chapel nearly dies in the vacuum of space. Luckily, she is rescued at the last second, although her condition is critical. Spock reacts emotionally, and one can see tears running down his face both while he performs CPR and when he sees her lying in sickbay afterward. These interactions actually foreshadow Nurse Chapel's (Majel Barrett) much more overt feelings for Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in the original 1960s "Star Trek" television show.