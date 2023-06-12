The Golden Globes Just Were Bought Out - What Happens Now?

The Golden Globes are no longer run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so what happens with the awards show now, and how will that work?

Uh, we're not really sure, actually.

News broke on June 12, 2023 from multiple outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, that the HFPA was dissolving entirely, and as a result, the Golden Globe Awards have been purchased by Dick Clark Productions. In a statement, it was confirmed that proceeds from the sale would start the Golden Globes foundation, with HFPA present Helen Hoehne saying, "We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise."

The words "commercial enterprise" being used to describe an awards show where actors, writers, directors, and crew members are supposed to be rewarded for their performances each season is... definitely unsettling, but what this means for the future of the show is currently unclear in some ways. There is already a date set for 2024's Golden Globes — January 7 — but how the recipients will be chosen without the HFPA as a voting body is a giant question mark.