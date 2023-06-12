The Golden Globes Just Were Bought Out - What Happens Now?
The Golden Globes are no longer run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so what happens with the awards show now, and how will that work?
Uh, we're not really sure, actually.
News broke on June 12, 2023 from multiple outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, that the HFPA was dissolving entirely, and as a result, the Golden Globe Awards have been purchased by Dick Clark Productions. In a statement, it was confirmed that proceeds from the sale would start the Golden Globes foundation, with HFPA present Helen Hoehne saying, "We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise."
The words "commercial enterprise" being used to describe an awards show where actors, writers, directors, and crew members are supposed to be rewarded for their performances each season is... definitely unsettling, but what this means for the future of the show is currently unclear in some ways. There is already a date set for 2024's Golden Globes — January 7 — but how the recipients will be chosen without the HFPA as a voting body is a giant question mark.
The Golden Globes have been plagued with controversy for years
Especially in recent years, the Golden Globes have definitely raised some eyebrows, and their future has been shaky over those scandals even before anyone knew that the HFPA would cease to exist. In early 2021, it was revealed that the press association had zero Black members out of 87 journalists, which was a bad look especially as shows like "Emily in Paris" beat out ones like "I May Destroy You" for nominations. (The whole thing got even worse when you recall that "Emily in Paris" more or less bribed HFPA members with luxury trips to Paris and then suddenly picked up a ton of huge nods.) They didn't even have a ceremony in 2022, and the Golden Globes didn't return until 2023.
When they did, though, they were a delight, anointing diverse and overdue winners like Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Ke Huy Quan, and more — and the HFPA brought in a few hundred more members, creating the largest voting body in their history. It looks like that may have been all for nothing, though, if the ceremony radically overhauls and doesn't bring in some sort of new association to choose each year's winners. The Golden Globes don't hold the same weight as the Oscars or Emmys, but they're still an important part of each awards season; it would be a shame to see them fall to the wayside now that they're under new ownership.