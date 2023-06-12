The Witcher Season 3: What The Books Can Tell Us About Geralt's 'Reckoning'

Whereas Season 2 of "The Witcher" saw Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) sidestepping the political unrest that plagues the Continent — spending much of that season training Princess Ciri (Freya Allen) in the ways of a Witcher – Season 3 will force the infamous Butcher of Blaviken to finally face this impending threat head-on.

"For years, Geralt has claimed neutrality, shunned politics and publicly asserted that witchers don't have emotions — all to make his life as a killer easier to navigate," explained show creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in an interview with Netflix Tudum. "We've seen him battle monsters and monstrous humans; we've watched as he's hardened himself in order to survive. This season, he can no longer do that." As such, Season 3 can be viewed as something of a "reckoning" for Geralt as a character; confronting the consequences of his own inaction in the face of the Continent's impending doom, and finally sorting out his feelings after two seasons of detached angst.

Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series ought to be familiar with this turning point in Geralt's story, as Season 3 is primarily based on his novel "Time of Contempt," in which Geralt takes a direct role in fighting against the Nilfgaardian invasion. The book tells us that Geralt takes action not because of some higher calling to the Continent, but out of love for Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and a desire to keep them safe during the war.