The Witcher Season 3's Trailer Gives Fans A Pulse-Pounding Tease Of Henry Cavill's Final Outing

It was announced some time ago that Henry Cavill was stepping down from his role of Geralt of Rivia, but the show would carry on. Liam Hemsworth will be taking over Geralt duties starting with Season 4. It remains to be seen if he can fill Cavill's shoes, but fans just seem happy to get one final story with Cavill at the forefront.

Many users flooded into the trailer's YouTube comments section to express their appreciation for what Cavill accomplished during his time on the show, like one user writing, "Henry Cavill's contribution to the series and him wanting Netflix to be book accurate is admirable, its crazy he's no longer Witcher." But if the trailer is any indication, they gave the actor plenty to do this time around, with ample fight sequences for Cavill to show off why he was made to be Geralt in the first place.

"The Witcher" Season 3 also carries on a new Netflix tradition of splitting up seasons into two segments, like what it did with "Stranger Things" and "You." The first five episodes of Season 3 debut on the platform on June 29, while the remaining three get released on July 27. With Cavill saying goodbye, fans likely won't mind stretching his final outing a bit.