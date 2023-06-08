The Witcher Season 3's Trailer Gives Fans A Pulse-Pounding Tease Of Henry Cavill's Final Outing
Neutrality has consequences.
There's no longer time to wait on the sidelines when it comes to the fate of the Continent, and the trailer for Season 3 of "The Witcher" promises the most epic installment of the Netflix fantasy series yet. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) continue their quest to keep Ciri (Freya Allan) safe while war simmers in the land. The new season also has to contend with startling revelations that emerged in the Season 2 finale when it came to light that Emperor Emhyr was Ciri's father, Duny (Bart Edwards), all along.
"The Witcher" Season 3 trailer had its big debut at Summer Game Fest 2023, an appropriate location given the immense popularity of "The Witcher" games that blew up prior to the Netflix show. It even came complete with introductions from some of the show's stars to get fans hyped for the next batch of episodes. And while there's reason to rejoice for more "Witcher," it's a bittersweet beginning of the end for fans, as Season 3 marks the final time Henry Cavill will play Geralt.
While The Witcher Season 3 trailer looks great, fans are sad to see Henry Cavill go
It was announced some time ago that Henry Cavill was stepping down from his role of Geralt of Rivia, but the show would carry on. Liam Hemsworth will be taking over Geralt duties starting with Season 4. It remains to be seen if he can fill Cavill's shoes, but fans just seem happy to get one final story with Cavill at the forefront.
Many users flooded into the trailer's YouTube comments section to express their appreciation for what Cavill accomplished during his time on the show, like one user writing, "Henry Cavill's contribution to the series and him wanting Netflix to be book accurate is admirable, its crazy he's no longer Witcher." But if the trailer is any indication, they gave the actor plenty to do this time around, with ample fight sequences for Cavill to show off why he was made to be Geralt in the first place.
"The Witcher" Season 3 also carries on a new Netflix tradition of splitting up seasons into two segments, like what it did with "Stranger Things" and "You." The first five episodes of Season 3 debut on the platform on June 29, while the remaining three get released on July 27. With Cavill saying goodbye, fans likely won't mind stretching his final outing a bit.