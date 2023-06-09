Does Agent Prescod's Marvel Connection Tell Us Anything About Secret Invasion?

Marvel has released the first five minutes of the first episode of "Secret Invasion" – a brief clip that can be found in a specially encrypted domain accessible only if you have the password, the clip has introduced audiences to a new character. The upcoming science fiction thriller, which will drop on Disney+ later this month, features Agent Prescod (Richard Dormer), a visibly paranoid individual hidden away in Moscow on a mission of questionable legitimacy.

In the available footage, Prescod (first name unknown) tries to convince Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) that Skrulls are influencing key acts of global aggression with the intent of destabilizing — and ultimately replacing — humanity. It's a big claim presented with little evidence and, perhaps understandably, Ross remains skeptical. And he's made all the more skeptical when Prescod assaults him.

Now, there's no Prescod in the comics but there are two characters that the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be drawing from for his inspiration, and their stories might provide some context for how Prescod will affect the MCU's latest installment. Let's take a look at Emily Preston and Mr. Prescott, both of whom share a closer bond with Prescod than a simple phonetic connection.