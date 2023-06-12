Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Review: Space Exploration Has Never Been So Much Fun

The stars of "Strange New Worlds" hit the ground running in the first season, but here they're really allowed space to develop. Ironically — and perhaps, ahem, illogically — Ethan Peck as Spock is the beating heart of the show, and it's no coincidence that he gets the lion's share of the emotionally focused interpersonal material, as he struggles to balance the two halves of his identity. "Strange New Worlds" continues to integrate Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk into the show to great effect, giving him brief appearances that allow him to shine but never let his charm offensive throw off the delicate ecosystem of the Enterprise team. Characters like La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) fully come into their own, bolstered by strong performances from their respective actors.

By contrast, Una Chin-Riley and new addition Pelia (played by Carol Kane) feel somewhat aimless. Aside from an early season storyline exploring Una's persecuted background as a genetically modified Illyrian (which, tellingly, is much more focused on Yetide Badaki's commanding performance as Neera Ketoul, a civil rights attorney defending her in court), the show doesn't seem to know what to do with her. And Carol Kane, although always a delight, feels out of place on the Starship Enterprise -– she feels as though she's there more as a plot device than a character in her own right.

On the whole, Season 2 of "Strange New Worlds" expands upon the things that worked in the first season, while moving away from the doom and gloom that often defines "Star Trek: Discovery." More than anything else, the writers seem to be having tremendous fun, a joyfulness that audiences can't help but feel while watching their favorites end up in bizarre, almost fanfiction-like scenarios. The show is at its best when it takes its characters completely out of their comfort zone, using the tropes and contrivances of science fiction to overcome not just plot hurdles but their own innate natures. Does "Strange New Worlds" occasionally lean hard into fan service? Absolutely. But it's hard to mind when the fan service is executed to perfection.

The second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" premieres on Paramount+ on June 15.