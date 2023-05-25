How Many Episodes Are In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?

To boldly go where no one has gone before has always been the focus of the "Star Trek" franchise, all of which can be watched on Paramount+. "Star Trek" and its many spin-offs have seen a wide variety of species working towards common goals in typically peaceful and compassionate means, though that isn't to say that conflict is always avoidable. Just look at Paramount's popular "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" series, which is set canonically before the events of the original '60s series. Focusing on Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" quickly endeared itself to both Trekkies and the general public for its episodic format that often features a message of hope.

Luckily, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was quickly greenlit for a second season, which is set to premier on June 15, 2023. That means it won't be long before audiences are given a chance to once again sail the stars with the crew of the USS Enterprise, but some may wonder how many episodes are on the horizon. Unsurprisingly, Season 2 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will contain 10 episodes, which is the exact same episode count as the first season. Considering the many events and stories were packed into Season 1, one can only imagine what Season 2 might have in store.