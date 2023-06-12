Rise Of The Beasts: When Did Steven Caple Jr. Realize The Franchise's Global Appeal?

The "Transformers" franchise hasn't always been a critical darling, but its popularity is undeniable. The pop culture dynasty has been around since the 1980s and, as of this writing, the films have grossed over $5 billion at the international box office. However, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. didn't fully appreciate the franchise's global appeal until he worked on the latest film.

In an interview with Collider, Caple Jr. said that the magnitude of the movies really hit him during a shooting day in Machu Picchu, Peru. He recalled filming a scene with Anthony Ramos which required the actor to perform a tiresome sprint through a park. Lots of people showed up to lend their support to the proceedings, and they were familiar with the actor and the characters. "[They] were like, 'Run Optimus! Run! Run Anthony!' And there was just, like, a moment because Anthony was out of breath, we called cut, he's trying to catch his breath, and people were rooting and cheering for him. And it just motivated us all, like, 'Let's do the other take,' because we're trying to get it right."

It seems that the support from the visitors brought some energy to the "Rise of the Beasts" production on a day when the cast and crew really needed a boost. Furthermore, it made the director realize that the "Transformers" franchise is an international juggernaut.