Tenoch Huerta: Namor Is Rumored For At Least One More MCU Film

Emmy-winning "Rick and Morty" screenwriter Jeff Loveness made his MCU writing debut with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and in his capacity as the "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" writer, he's jokingly teased characters like Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner and/or Hailee Steinfeld), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as part of the next Avengers lineup. However, his comments about Namor seemed to be far more earnest, and the powerful but relatively new MCU character's inclusion in the movie would make plenty of sense given the titular character's (Jonathan Majors, who's currently dealing with legal woes) multiversal threat ... which is exactly what Loveness has said he's going for.

"[...] The impetus of an 'Avengers' movie or story is like, this is a day where we need these guys, and this is a threat that we cannot handle alone," he described his take on the super-team, going on to confirm that we'll indeed see plenty of next-generation characters in the movie. "And this is a seismic shift in the world. This is a generational event. And our old generation is gone or retired or scattered. So it compels a new generation to step up."

Of course, it's worth noting that Loveness gave his interview before the allegations against Huerta surfaced. It remains to be seen how the situation may potentially affect Namor's rumored presence in "The Kang Dynasty."

