The Last Of Us Director Says Queer Love Story Worked Because Its Heart Is 'Universal'

In the third ever episode of HBO's acclaimed video game adaptation "The Last of Us," the focus shifts from protagonists Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and pivots to Bill (Frank Offerman), a survivalist who ends up thriving in a world destroyed by the cordyceps outbreak that leaves behind monstrous Infected beings ready to kill you at any moment. What follows is one of the most emotional hours of television in recent memory; after Frank (Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill's property, the two strike up a romantic relationship, create a beautiful home for themselves in the apocalypse, and die together in a manner of their own choosing.

Contained in one episode, "Long Long Time" — named for the Linda Ronstadt song that bonds the pair — tells the entire story of Bill and Frank's love, and episode director Peter Hoar discussed what it was like to direct the installment... which was, as interviewer Mikey O'Connell pointed out during a director roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, was written by Craig Mazin, a straight man.

"Craig may be straight, but he's got the warmest heart," episode director Peter Hoar, who is openly gay, said. "I think that's partly why it is so universal, because his attention was on the love rather than the gender. I've had many conversations about the character of Bill. Everyone goes, 'Well, Bill's a gay man.' I was like, 'Well, is he? He could be. But he hasn't really defined himself in those words.'"