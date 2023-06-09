Steven Spielberg & Mark Mylod Geeked Out Over The Last Of Us' Queer Love Story

If you loved that episode of "The Last of Us" — and you know which one — you're in good company. Steven Spielberg loved it too.

During a director's roundtable featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Mylod and Peter Hoar (directors from "Succession" and "The Last of Us") revealed that both productions received letters from the man whose last name is, at this point, synonymous with modern American cinematic excellence. For Hoar, his recognition from Spielberg came after the third episode of "The Last of Us'" debut season, "Long Long Time," aired, congratulating him and his team for their achievement with the touching, gorgeous episode.

When interviewer Mikey O'Donnell said that some of the directors at the table had received letters from Spielberg, including Mylod, Hoar said that the famous director sent a missive to the production at large about Episode 3. "Well, I didn't get it directly, but [an actual Spielberg letter] came to Craig Mazin, the writer of my episode on 'The Last of Us' — the writer of all the episodes," Hoar said.

"He shared it with myself, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett and [cinematographer] Eben Bolter," the "Long Long Time" director continued. "Basically, a whole group of middle-aged men started squealing because their idol had realized who they were. I think he probably knew who everyone else was, but he didn't know who I was. And now he's probably forgotten."