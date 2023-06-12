Rise Of The Beasts' Big Plot Device Has A Surprisingly Rich Transformers History

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

If there's one thing audiences can be sure of when they start a "Transformers" film, its that they're about to watch big, nigh-indistinguishable robots with silly names spend two and a half hours trying to track down an arbitrary object with an even sillier name. "The Allspark;" "The Matrix of Leadership;" and "Transformium" — all words we would never have known if U.S. President Ronald Reagan hadn't grossly deregulated marketing for children.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" introduces yet another MacGuffin in the form of the "Transwarp Key" — a powerful transit device capable of sending the Autobots back to their home planet of Cybertron and bringing the planet-eater Unicron (Colman Domingo) to Earth. While longtime consumers of the "Transformers" film franchise likely accepted the key as nothing more than an obligatory plot device to be forgotten in future installments, "Rise of the Beasts" does deserve due credit for using their MacGuffin to introduce an important Cybertronian concept: Transwarp.

Transwarp is a huge aspect of "Transformers" lore, referring to the powerful and wildly unpredictable space between universes. Though the Transwarp Key in "Rise of the Beast" seemingly provides Unicron with fast space travel, it actually created a multiversal portal for him to pass through. Future "Transformers" films will likely continue to explore the concept of Trasnwarp, as its existence means more to the universe than an interdimensional key.