Elizabeth Olsen Thinks We Haven't Seen The Last Of The Scarlet Witch

But let's not pretend that "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" will be the end of the Scarlet Witch's tenure in the MCU, either. She may have singlehandedly killed, manipulated, and permanently traumatized most of the MCU, but she's beloved by the fanbase. In fact, most of her crimes in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are typically attributed to Marvel shoehorning her into the narrative in a capacity different from her original role. If you'll recall, she replaced Nightmare as the antagonist.

Seriously, though, popularity counts for a lot in an ongoing franchise such as the MCU. Since the beginning of Phase 4, Marvel has introduced enough new characters to refill the roster that mostly died in Phase 3. With so many new faces swirling around, the ones who get to stick around for more projects will likely be the ones that fans connect to more deeply. Within that context, it can be argued that the Scarlet Witch, as we know her in a post-"WandaVision" world, is a very different figure from who she was before.

She gets to go by her superhero name, for starters. There might be a few things that Marvel wants you to forget about the Scarlet Witch, but her copyright owner is no longer one of those things. And, really, would Marvel go through all the trouble to buy her back if the studio was going only to use the character once more?