Secret Invasion: What Marvel's S.W.O.R.D. Can Tell Us About The MCU's S.A.B.E.R.

S.H.I.E.L.D. has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the early days when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) came knocking on Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) door to recruit him into the Avengers Initiative. Of course, it came crashing to the ground (literally) in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) uncovered the organization was infested with HYDRA, all the way up to the leader, Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford). Since then, the world has needed a different kind of protector.

We were left to wonder when and what that protector would be until we saw Fury aboard a space station in the post-credit scene for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While fans may have assumed it was the adaptation of the comic book organization, S.W.O.R.D., trailers for both "The Marvels" and "Secret Invasion" have revealed another organization altogether tasked with our defense, S.A.B.E.R.

Given the similarities in the names of the two organizations, we can guess that they are related. Still, while the former is a critical agency in the comics, the latter is an MCU original. But with a little deductive reasoning, we can guess that S.A.B.E.R. is taking the intergalactic weight off of S.W.O.R.D.'s shoulders, if not being an offshoot of the same agency.