The Flash's Sasha Calle Went Super-Fan-Girl Over This Piece Of Movie Merch
Long before director George Lucas ushered in a new era of movie marketing with the introduction of "Star Wars" figures to the marketplace after the film was released in 1977, Mattel revolutionized the toy industry with the release of its Barbie dolls. The iconic toy line was created in 1959, and throughout the years, the dollmakers have featured people from all walks of life and, eventually, started producing Barbies of movie characters.
Now, Sasha Calle is the latest actor to get a Barbie made of her Supergirl character from the DC flick "The Flash." When Calle caught wind that a Supergirl Barbie was being made in her likeness, it threw the actor's mind for a loop. "The Barbie was a wild experience," Calle recalled for Comic Book. "I mean, we know Barbies exist, right? Like we understand what a Barbie is, but then it's there's a full shock moment when my mom sends me a link, and they're like, 'There's a Barbie of you,' and I'm like, 'What?!' I had no idea. Warner Brothers kept that in lock because I had no idea it was coming out."
Naturally, Calle immediately ordered her Supergirl Barbie doll, and when it arrived, the moment became etched in her memory.
"I just I bought one, and then I received the package, and it was like, gold, and I was like, 'This is crazy.' The packaging is really cool," Calle told Comic Book. "Like, when you buy a Barbie, it comes in this brown Mattel box, and it's like, 'Barbie Mattel Supergirl.' It's like this really beautiful thing. But, yeah, I unboxed it with my mom, and it was really emotional."
Calle has experienced several surreal Supergirl moments
From the moment Sasha Calle learned she'd be Supergirl in the new "Flash" movie in 2021, the actor has been experiencing one thrilling moment after the next — and opening her Supergirl Barbie doll is one of the many that she's still trying to wrap her head around. "I couldn't believe it," Calle told Comic Book about the moment she received the doll. "I was like, 'Is this a real thing?' and when I got it, I was like, 'Whoa.' Like it was, it was kind of like a surreal ... like every moment ... [like] having this experience waking up this morning, everything is still super surreal, you know?"
Perhaps the best part of playing Supergirl, Calle added for the publication, is getting the opportunity to share all of her experiences of playing the character with the fans: "Look, I love the fans. I love Supergirl with all my heart, right, so it's this genuine, honest connection that I have with her. I tell people she's like my first love, really. So, I'm just so happy and really excited to be sharing this with everyone."
Starring Ezra Miller as the title character, "The Flash" opens in theaters June 16. Later this summer, Warner Bros. will also, oddly enough, be releasing writer-director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie Movie," which has landed massive stars, including Margot Robbie. While Calle is not among that cast, she can be proud knowing she already has a Barbie doll of Supergirl that she can call her own. And that's just the beginning. McFarlane Toys has also produced a 7-inch tall action figure of Calle's Supergirl for their "Flash" toy line.