The Flash's Sasha Calle Went Super-Fan-Girl Over This Piece Of Movie Merch

Long before director George Lucas ushered in a new era of movie marketing with the introduction of "Star Wars" figures to the marketplace after the film was released in 1977, Mattel revolutionized the toy industry with the release of its Barbie dolls. The iconic toy line was created in 1959, and throughout the years, the dollmakers have featured people from all walks of life and, eventually, started producing Barbies of movie characters.

Now, Sasha Calle is the latest actor to get a Barbie made of her Supergirl character from the DC flick "The Flash." When Calle caught wind that a Supergirl Barbie was being made in her likeness, it threw the actor's mind for a loop. "The Barbie was a wild experience," Calle recalled for Comic Book. "I mean, we know Barbies exist, right? Like we understand what a Barbie is, but then it's there's a full shock moment when my mom sends me a link, and they're like, 'There's a Barbie of you,' and I'm like, 'What?!' I had no idea. Warner Brothers kept that in lock because I had no idea it was coming out."

Naturally, Calle immediately ordered her Supergirl Barbie doll, and when it arrived, the moment became etched in her memory.

"I just I bought one, and then I received the package, and it was like, gold, and I was like, 'This is crazy.' The packaging is really cool," Calle told Comic Book. "Like, when you buy a Barbie, it comes in this brown Mattel box, and it's like, 'Barbie Mattel Supergirl.' It's like this really beautiful thing. But, yeah, I unboxed it with my mom, and it was really emotional."