Deadpool 3's Returning Cast Might Hide A Secret Villain (For Real This Time)

Marvel fans have their sights set high for "Deadpool 3," especially after Ryan Reynolds announced a major X-Men reunion which further boosted the hype. The sequel will co-star Deadpool's beloved frenemy Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as the X-Men prepare to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the highly anticipated team-up. Following the exciting revelation, another fan-favorite character was confirmed to return that may pose a surprising threat to the team of mutants.

The intriguing comeback of the seemingly ordinary X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney) could foreshadow a dark betrayal in "Deadpool 3." When we first meet the lovable goof in "Deadpool 2," he bravely joins the unconventional squad of misfits even though he doesn't have powers. Tragically, after some dangerously high winds, Peter is killed when his parachute flies him into a dangerous situation. Though he lands safely, unlike some of his fellow unlucky teammates, he dies when trying to rescue Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), who ultimately kills him in the process.

In the hilarious end credits scene, Deadpool travels back in time to right some of the most egregious wrongings from his storyline, including Peter's untimely death. First, he corrects the inciting incident in "Deadpool 2" and saves his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) before embarking on a silly montage aptly set to Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time." During his time-altering shenanigans, he warns Peter of his grim fate and spares his life, which may actually have protected a treacherous nemesis.