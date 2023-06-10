Deadpool 3's Returning Cast Might Hide A Secret Villain (For Real This Time)
Marvel fans have their sights set high for "Deadpool 3," especially after Ryan Reynolds announced a major X-Men reunion which further boosted the hype. The sequel will co-star Deadpool's beloved frenemy Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as the X-Men prepare to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the highly anticipated team-up. Following the exciting revelation, another fan-favorite character was confirmed to return that may pose a surprising threat to the team of mutants.
The intriguing comeback of the seemingly ordinary X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney) could foreshadow a dark betrayal in "Deadpool 3." When we first meet the lovable goof in "Deadpool 2," he bravely joins the unconventional squad of misfits even though he doesn't have powers. Tragically, after some dangerously high winds, Peter is killed when his parachute flies him into a dangerous situation. Though he lands safely, unlike some of his fellow unlucky teammates, he dies when trying to rescue Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), who ultimately kills him in the process.
In the hilarious end credits scene, Deadpool travels back in time to right some of the most egregious wrongings from his storyline, including Peter's untimely death. First, he corrects the inciting incident in "Deadpool 2" and saves his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) before embarking on a silly montage aptly set to Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time." During his time-altering shenanigans, he warns Peter of his grim fate and spares his life, which may actually have protected a treacherous nemesis.
Peter's return could herald the debut of the mutant spy Pete Wisdom
Before "Deadpool 2" was released, some fans began to suspect that Peter could actually be Peter Wisdom, who is really the undercover Director of the British superhero team Excalibur. With that in mind, he could only be acting helpless and vulnerable to get close to Deadpool and his newly established team. In the comics, he even has powers that allow him to absorb heat and redirect it to create flaming hot knives from his fingertips.
Though it wasn't true for "Deadpool 2," it may come to fruition in the sequel based on an intriguing theory that addresses Deadpool's time-traveling antics. The idea hails from Redditor LR-11, who predicts a meta twist for "Deadpool 3" that would work perfectly with his self-aware persona. They believe Deadpool will help create the Avengers' origin stories to kick-start the MCU until his time-travel device is destroyed, leaving him and the X-Force stranded in the present.
The clever theory also explains how the X-Men make their way into the MCU as Deadpool's actions would retroactively destroy the Fox "X-Men" universe, like his self-destructive acts towards his portrayal in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." It would even make sense in terms of the multiverse and further canonize his wild adventure in the post-credits scene for "Deadpool 2." If the Merc with a Mouth is embarking on this daring mission, it's possible our Sugar Bear Peter really is Peter Wisdom, who will attempt to thwart Deadpool's reckless actions.