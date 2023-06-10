1923: How Many Episodes Are There?

Taylor Sheridan is a lot of things — a tamer of horses, a prolific screenwriter, and a Paramount+ wunderkind. Crucially, he also has achieved the unthinkable: for his "1923" series, he corralled Harrison Ford into the world of television, an all but unexplored medium for the veteran actor. Not that Ford strictly thinks of "1923" in terms of television. "To me it doesn't make any difference, it's just where you see it really," Ford told The Hollywood Reporter. "'1923' is really like a movie you can see at home if you want."

The series certainly plays out as such. Starring Ford and equally inimitable screen actress Helen Mirren, "1923" serves as a prequel to "Yellowstone" and follows the trials and tribulations of Sheridan's oft-explored Dutton family in Montana. Like "Yellowstone" before it, "1923" combines elements of westerns and soap operas.

"1923" may feel like a movie, but it plays out in eight distinct episodes covering the inner circle of Duttons and other characters in their orbit: Jacob (Ford) and his adversaries; Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) and her harrowing experience at a Catholic boarding school; Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) and Jack's (Darren Mann) familial woes at home; and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex's (Julia Schlaepfer) romance abroad. All eight episodes range from 48 to 70 minutes long.