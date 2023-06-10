Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - The Brutal Optimus Prime Scene That Was Too Dark For Theaters

The "Transformers" franchise has had its share of dark moments over the years. "The Transformers: The Movie" traumatized a whole generation with its depiction of the heroic death of Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), while viewers of Michael Bay's "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" were treated to Fallen being executed by Prime in a manner much less traditionally heroic.

Now, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is in theaters, and if it tends to fall on the lighter side of big-screen "Transformers" adventures, it's not an accident. Director Steven Caple Jr. recently spoke with Collider about a sequence that ended up getting cut out of the movie for being too dark.

"Optimus Prime fights Transit at the beginning of the movie, or at least he used to, and you find out that Optimus Prime wants to go home – that's all he wants to do – and that Cybertron is in deep trouble. And this guy, Transit, was telling him that like, 'We're just here to kill you, a.k.a. Cybertron is already ours,'" said Caple. Maybe a little edgy, but basically typical bad-guy dialogue. But after that, Caple said the scene took a somewhat darker turn: "It was a really epic fight scene, and then you saw Optimus Prime dump his body in the Hudson River, and all these Decepticons were dead and you saw that he's been hunting for the last few years."

Optimus Prime disposing of a Decepticon corpse in the Hudson River would have been a memorable image, but it ended up getting cut out of the movie both because of its tone and in a concerted attempt by the filmmakers to simplify its narrative.