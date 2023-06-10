Rise Of The Beasts Finally Debuts A Classic Transformers Weapon In Live Action

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" contains a few shocking twists, some admittedly more confusing than others (then again, perhaps a "G.I. Joe" crossover is all but kismet for a franchise that has amounted to little more than the expensive smashing together of action figures). However, one especially delightful surprise is the introduction of the long-awaited "Transformers" weapon known as the "Exo-Suit."

In "Rise of the Beasts," after Mirage (Pete Davidson) sacrifices himself for the life of his human companion Noah Diaz ("In The Heights" star Anthony Ramos), his robotic body is transformed into a small suit of armor that grants Noah the basic capabilities of a Cybertronian. Sure, if you accept the film's premise that these are, in fact, living aliens from another planet, the idea of a human wearing his skeleton as a suit of armor is more than a little grotesque. But then again, it's cool as hell, so who cares?

Exo-Suits also offer one solution to a persistent narrative problem in the Transformers series by giving its human characters a chance to play a more naturally active role in the film's fight sequences. The thinking behind their creation all the way back in Generation 1 was likely quite similar, as these suits of armor have always evened the odds between man and machine.