Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

The newest entry in the "Transformers" franchise, "Rise of the Beasts," has finally arrived, introducing fans to a whole new faction. The film is inspired by the beloved "Beast Wars" storyline and sees Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and the Autobots team up with new humans and an ancient Transformers group known as the Maximals, who transform into mechanized animals rather than vehicles. Led by the fearsome Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman), the Maximals have been tasked with protecting an ancient artifact so that it doesn't fall into the hands of the destructive Unicron (Colman Domingo) and his lead mercenary Scourge (Peter Dinklage). With the help of the Maximals, the Autobots are forced into a fight to defeat Scourge and protect Earth from Unicron's wrath.

For fans of the franchise, seeing the Maximals on the big screen is undoubtedly a big treat, with plenty of great set pieces that show their immense power. The entire finale is a brutal fight for survival, leading to a shocking conclusion. However, the biggest gift for fans throughout "Rise of the Beasts" is all the little Easter eggs and references that can be spotted. From hints at a crossover with another legendary franchise to nods to other Transformers factions, let's delve right into the best Easter eggs in "Rise of the Beasts."