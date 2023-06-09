Beast Wars: How Faithful Is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts To The Cartoon?

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

After the success of the "Transformers" cartoon and toy line, Hasbro needed to mix things up. In 1996, a new line of heroes and villains debuted on the scene with "Beast Wars: Transformers," which saw the Maximals, robots that can turn into metal animals, take on the ferocious Terrorcons. It was the dawn of a new era for the franchise, and these new alien races finally make the leap to a live-action setting with "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

However, this is far from a faithful adaptation of the "Beast Wars" series many people grew up with. For starters, "Beast Wars" takes place 300 years after the events of "The Transformers" show, with the Maximals being direct descendants of Autobots. Optimus Primal comes from Optimus Prime's lineage. In the new movie, Maximals live at the same time as Autobots, with the explanation for the similar names being that Optimus Primal was named after the great warrior Optimus Prime. On top of that, the original cartoon depicts the Maximals as much smaller than Autobots, but they're roughly the same size in the film.

Arguably the biggest discrepancy comes in the Maximals' designs. When they originated, their standard form was that of humanoid robots, and they would transform into animals, much like how Autobots turn into cars. However, that's changed in "Rise of the Beasts," where their standard forms are robot versions of Earth animals, but they can Maximize to get some extra armor. Suffice it to say, "Rise of the Beasts" is by no means a one-to-one adaptation of "Beast Wars," and those changes might be for the best.