The Goldbergs Has No Business Moving Forward After Season 10

Every television show has an expiration date. Yes, even "The Goldbergs."

The long-lived sitcom has been entertaining audiences for 10 seasons now, and during that time, the cast has evolved in exciting ways. We've seen Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) grow from gawky youth to college-aged director-to-be. His sister, Erica (Hayley Orrantia), has blossomed upward from being a mall-obsessed teen to a wife and mother trying to figure out who she is, if not a musician — and what kind of mother she is, if not a reflection of her beloved mother (or should we say smother) Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey). And Barry (Troy Gentile), Big Tasty himself, has finally found a steady girlfriend and a purpose in becoming a doctor.

But all isn't roses and neon in the land of Goldberg. The show is noticeably struggling in the wake of some major cast and premise changes as its teens turn into young men and women, which as TV Insider pointed out in January, has put it on the bubble for a Season 11 renewal. That's the first time the show's future has seemed uncertain in years. Viewership is down by over 30 percent compared to Season 9, which has made it ABC's second-lowest rated sitcom overall. The question of where the series can and should go, as Adam enters college and prepares for a life in Hollywood, is more important than ever. And really, it might just be time for "The Goldbergs" to hang it up while the getting is good. On the other hand, there are also ways to bring the show back to its heartwarming, laugh-packed glory days.