Justified: Yes, The Dixie Mafia Is Real & Inspired The Show's 'Bad Guys'

While the myriad of crime dramas that have come and gone over the decades of film and television have made us well aware of many different real-life crime organizations, that doesn't mean that there aren't lesser-known forms of organized crime out there. This is a fact that "Justified" uses firmly to its advantage.

Being that "Justified" is set mainly in rural Kentucky, it's home to a breed of criminals who have rarely been seen on the screen. The Dixie Mafia remains a central threat throughout all six seasons of the FX series, with recurring characters like Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns), Dewey Crowe (Damon Herriman), and Dickie Bennett (Jeremy Davies) haunting Harlan County consistently throughout.

Still, many fans will be largely unaware of the real-life Dixie Mafia that inspired these "Justified" characters. Like many gangsters of the early 20th century, the Dixie Mafia got their start as bootleggers during the Prohibition era. Furthermore, though Prohibition was repealed across most of the United States in 1933, there were many areas in the southern United States that remained dry, allowing this organization to entrench itself further as the years went on.