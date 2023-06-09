Whatever Happened To Deadliest Catch's Hillstrand Brothers Spin-Off?

With around 20 Seasons of high seas drama already under its belt, "Deadliest Catch" remains one of the best-loved reality series on the air. And a case could be made that the series' iconic cast of seafaring crabbers is a big reason fans continue to tune in week after week. A further case could be made that series regulars Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand have been favorites among the various captains and crew members since the show's infancy.

The Hillstrands made their first appearance on "Deadliest Catch" during its 2nd season, with their vessel, The Time Bandit, quickly becoming a major player on the Bering Sea's king crabbing scene. Just as importantly, the kooky hijinks of the brothers provided more than their fair share of primetime entertainment for viewers. So much so that Discovery bosses orchestrated a spin-off series centered on them.

As reported by Courthouse News, that spin-off — initially titled "Hillstranded" — was to be set in Alaska, and would follow the Hillstrands' lives when they aren't calling the shots on The Time Bandit. According to the report, the series completed its two-week shoot without issue. Problems arose in post-production, however, with reports that Johnathan and Andy had failed to show up to record the planned interview and voice-over segments necessary to finish the show.