How Many Episodes Are In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 1?

Though Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrived with plenty of hype, the series quickly became divisive among fans. While part of this is due to the fact that it was competing against HBO's "House of the Dragon," the fan reaction to the series was mixed at best, even as critics were very positive about the show overall.

While some criticized the languid pacing of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," others bristled at its scattered narrative and stoic characters. Still, Season 1 of the fantasy series ended with some strong twists that bode well for the future, a factor that is only helped by the confirmation that a second season is on the way.

For those who are hankering for some more of J.R.R. Tolkien's unique brand of fantasy, the notion of taking a gamble on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" might seem like a worthwhile proposition. However, being that viewers will likely want to know what they're getting into with a new series in this already crowded streaming market, it's worth mentioning that the epic fantasy saga has eight episodes in its first season.