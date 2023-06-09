Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - Fans Are Missing These Major Beast Wars' Characters

Latest "Transformers" film "Rise of the Beasts" adapts characters to live-action for the first time from the '90s "Beast Wars" cartoon, which revolves around anthropomorphic robots who morph into animals rather than cars. Among the new Transformers in "Rise of the Beasts" are "Beast Wars" standouts like gorilla robot Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman) and his ally Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa). That said, since seeing the film, fans have shared that they're missing some of the major "Beast Wars" characters that didn't ultimately make the jump to live-action.

For example, in a thread on the general movies subreddit dedicated to critical reactions to "Rise of the Beasts," user MrPlainview12 wrote, "Anyone else here grow up as a huge 'Beast Wars' fan? How can they omit Waspinator, Inferno, and Dinobot?!" Another user with the handle AcaciaCelestina replied that they're particularly disappointed with Dinobot's omission. The original poster then followed up by confirming that Tarantulas is another notable "Beast Wars" character absent from the "Rise of the Beasts" film.

In that same thread, user JianJiaHei likewise lamented Dinobot's absence, writing, "No Dinobots no watch for me dawg."