Whatever Happened To Andrew Shue?

In 1994, a couple of years into Shue's run on "Melrose Place," the FIFA World Cup invited him to serve as an ambassador. He jumped at the opportunity and used the connections he made there to ingratiate himself into the world of professional soccer. Even though he lacked the usual extensive training and was already older than the vast majority of pro athletes in their rookie years, Shue managed to earn himself a spot on the newly formed LA Galaxy, Los Angeles' first professional soccer team.

Shue joining the team was a bit of a PR move on the Galaxy's part — professional soccer was new to the U.S., and having a celebrity involved was good for publicity. Dan Calichman, one of Shue's teammates, described the thinking to MLS Soccer by saying, "If Andrew could get them any notoriety or get the Galaxy on Jay Leno, wonderful. Maybe there would be a slightly better chance for the league to survive." Shue did eventually bring the team on Leno's talk show and helped legitimize the sport in the United States.

He was good for the press, but that doesn't mean he couldn't legitimately compete. Shue and his whole family grew up playing soccer. He told Princeton Info, "Soccer really was our family's lifeblood. It was the thing that defined us." Before joining the LA Galaxy, Shue had found himself playing for the Bulawayo Highlanders, a Zimbabwean soccer team, back in the late '80s. He played with them in the B.A.T. Super League Championship as the only non-native teammate.

For a time, Shue split his time between "Melrose Place" and the LA Galaxy, but he continued with soccer after the show ended. He made a total of five pro soccer appearances and continues playing soccer non-professionally.