Aladdin: Only True Disney Fans Know Genie And Eden's Tragic Romance

The Genie (Robin Williams) from "Aladdin" is one of the most iconic animated Disney characters of all time, and how could he not be? He stems from a Disney Renaissance film, comes to life thanks to the voice talents of Robin Williams and, later on, Dan Castellaneta, and graces screens big and small with a colorful, dynamic look. Although, for as popular and adored as the Genie is, few remember that he's a cartoon wish-granter in love. Yes, on the "Aladdin" tie-in series, it's revealed that he's in love with another genie named Eden (Valery Pappas).

Eden (yes, like Barbara Eden from the beloved sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie) and the Genie's romance comes with a twinge of sadness. They meet in the episode titled "Some Enchanted Genie," with Eden residing in a lamp owned by the orphan Dhandi (Debi Derryberry). After some shenanigans involving the villainous Abis Mal (Jason Alexander), who claims Eden's lamp for himself and is turned into a cockroach for his troubles, Dhandi regains the lamp. However, she accidentally wishes for her and Eden to be together forever, preventing Eden and the Genie from living their own life together. Thankfully, they're both immortal, so their time will come once their respective humans inevitably die.

With a somehow simultaneously sad, hopeful, and morbid story like that, it might seem surprising at first that Eden isn't a more prominent name in the Disney canon. Then again, her appearances in the "Aladdin" animated franchise are incredibly limited, to say the least.