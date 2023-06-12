Forget The Kangs: These Three Marvel Teams Are Way Scarier For The MCU Multiverse

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" wasn't the best the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer, but it introduced audiences to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It also showcased the Council of Kangs, teasing that Rama-Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, and Immortus would soon face off against the MCU's heroes.

However, that is all in jeopardy following Majors' very public arrest. Marvel Studios put itself in a precarious position, betting the entire Multiverse Saga on the back of Majors' Kang the Conqueror, and it's more or less come crashing down, putting the future of the MCU into question. Thankfully, the Writers Guild strike has put most productions on hold, so not only does it give Marvel time to figure out what to do with Kang, but they could pivot to one of the many other multiversal threats found in Marvel Comics.

For a long time, Kang the Conqueror was Marvel's poster boy regarding time travel and multiverse stories, going toe-to-toe against the Avengers countless times, so it's no surprise that Marvel Studios would want to bring this conflict to the big screen. However, Kang's time has more or less passed within comic books, as many more multiversal villains have arisen as threats to the Marvel Universe, proving to be greater villains than Kang ever was.