Based On A True Story Features More Than One Killer Scream Reference
Contains spoilers for "Based on a True Story"
Peacock's latest thrilling series "Based on a True Story" showcases our culture's obsession with true crime by telling a riveting tale that may actually hold some truth. Not only that, it includes several clever callbacks to the legendary "Scream" franchise, including an unsettling sequence to subvert viewers' expectations with a classic trope from the slasher films and a cast that includes one of the former Ghostface killers.
Among Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nate's (Chris Messina) circle of self-absorbed Hollywood friends is Tory Thompson, played by standout Liana Liberato. As Tory, Liberato harnesses her wit and ability to deliver sarcasm as Ava's bold younger sister. She both encapsulates the expecting couple's feelings of fleeting youth as well as provides an illuminating outsider's viewpoint of the murder-obsessed nuts.
Liberato might even look familiar to some as Quinn Bailey, one of the unexpected Ghostface killers in "Scream 6." Before her big reveal, which even Liberato didn't know about when she landed the role, Quinn provided a similar kind of comedic presence to Tory that alleviates the consistent suspense in both stories.
And that's not the only connection to the venerable horror franchise, as "Based on a True Story" also includes a chilling opening scene that dispenses of a notable actress in a fashion that eerily resembles the "Scream" series.
Based on a True Story gives Natalia Dyer's Chloe a scream-worthy introduction
In the very first scene of "Based on a True Story," we're introduced to Chloe Lake (Natalia Dyer), a seemingly ordinary 20-something-year-old bartender living in Los Angeles. She begins an in-home workout before we meet the sinister Westside Ripper, who brutally slaughters the young girl in a nail-biting sequence. The series pays a fitting homage to the first "Scream," as we barely have a second to get attached to the beloved "Stranger Things" star before she's cruelly ripped away in the bloody showdown.
This harrowing moment mirrors Casey Becker's grisly murder in the original "Scream," who was played by celebrated actress Drew Barrymore. Given Dyer and Barrymore's recognition and star power, you'd expect their characters to stick around far longer than they actually do. This intentional subversion makes both gruesome deaths even more surprising as these renowned stars are hastily extinguished.
"Based on a True Story"'s dark opening takes a page out of "Scream"'s book to deliver an effective introduction before we're acquainted with the actual main characters. It's an unconventional move, but one horror fans will recognize as one that immediately draws audiences in for an enthralling mystery. The sequence even compliments Liana Liberato's welcome appearance as a former killer with a daring sense of humor.