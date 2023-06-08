Based On A True Story Features More Than One Killer Scream Reference

Contains spoilers for "Based on a True Story"

Peacock's latest thrilling series "Based on a True Story" showcases our culture's obsession with true crime by telling a riveting tale that may actually hold some truth. Not only that, it includes several clever callbacks to the legendary "Scream" franchise, including an unsettling sequence to subvert viewers' expectations with a classic trope from the slasher films and a cast that includes one of the former Ghostface killers.

Among Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nate's (Chris Messina) circle of self-absorbed Hollywood friends is Tory Thompson, played by standout Liana Liberato. As Tory, Liberato harnesses her wit and ability to deliver sarcasm as Ava's bold younger sister. She both encapsulates the expecting couple's feelings of fleeting youth as well as provides an illuminating outsider's viewpoint of the murder-obsessed nuts.

Liberato might even look familiar to some as Quinn Bailey, one of the unexpected Ghostface killers in "Scream 6." Before her big reveal, which even Liberato didn't know about when she landed the role, Quinn provided a similar kind of comedic presence to Tory that alleviates the consistent suspense in both stories.

And that's not the only connection to the venerable horror franchise, as "Based on a True Story" also includes a chilling opening scene that dispenses of a notable actress in a fashion that eerily resembles the "Scream" series.