Is Peacock's Based On A True Story Actually Based On A True Story?

Contains spoilers for "Based on a True Story."

Peacock's thrilling murder mystery "Based on a True Story" makes a bold claim with the series' inventive title by stating there's actually some truth to the wild tale. While you won't find any serial killers allied with expecting couples in any news stories, there are several chilling details that connect the slasher drama to actual events in history.

Ahead of its release, creative executives at Peacock boasted about the imaginative premise in a celebratory statement available at Deadline, "Inspired by real events, 'Based on a True Story' explores America's obsession with true crime and serial killers." The series features a surprising twist when Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) desperately team up with the notorious serial killer known as the Westside Ripper. This daring trio creates a bold and authentic podcast for insatiable fans of the genre that soon has unsurprisingly violent consequences.

Thankfully, there aren't any modern-day examples of this outlandish scenario to keep viewers up at night. However, the Westside Ripper may be based on an infamous murderer known as "The Gorilla Man," who killed as many as 22 victims and eerily resembles "Based on a True Story's" ravenous night stalker.