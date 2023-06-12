Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - Who Voices Cheetor?
Of all the Maximals entering the long-standing "Transformers" franchise in "Rise of the Beasts," one particular animal-themed Autobot fans should watch out for is Cheetor. The high-speed Maximal is a formidable feline that isn't afraid to pin down Mirage (Pete Davidson) or have a footrace with Bumblebee's car form. There is no denying the character is quite remarkable, and the only thing more impressive than the fast-paced robot is the actor behind the larger-than-life four-legged persona.
When it comes to the cast, "Transformers Rise of the Beast" has several talented players making up its roster, especially when it comes to the folks chosen to help the Maximals make their big-screen live-action debut. Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh voicing Air Razor are just some of the stellar choices made to bring these characters to life. Another solid addition to the mix is Tongayi Chirisa, who was tasked with giving Cheetor a voice for the seventh film in the franchise.
The actor has been adding credits to his body of work for many years and has taken on several roles in notable titles in movies and TV. On the small screen, Chirisia has been prominently featured in a consistent number of entries in shows such as "Mayfair Witches," "Another Life," "iZombie," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Crusoe." His motion picture efforts include "Antebellum," "No Exit," "Trees of Peace," and "The Anthrax Attacks."
The actor has had a prolific career thus far, and some fans may be curious to know how he really feels about voicing a giant robot cheetah.
Tongayi Chirisa is honored to be a part of the Transformers saga
For some people out there, it may seem like a silly thing to voice a massive extraterrestrial robot that turns into a car in a movie based on a retro cartoon from many eons ago. And it might even seem stranger to voice one of these giant beings and pretend to be a swift outdoor cat at the same time. While some may find such action to be regarded as odd, Tongayi Chirisa has the exact opposite feelings about getting to take on such a role.
In regards to his time voicing Cheetor in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," it's safe to say the actor is very grateful for the opportunity. "It's iconic. I mean, it's so surreal. I can't believe I'm voicing Cheetor," Chirisa said in a video interview posted by TheMovieReport.com. "I'm still... My mind is still kind of piecing things together, so I'm just very honored to be a part of this."
Becoming a part of the "Transformers" legacy is not an accomplishment everyone gets to boast about, and Chirisa cherishes being a member of a franchise loved by fans all over the world. Playing Cheetor in "Rise of the Beasts" has obviously had an impact on the actor and his career. It will be interesting to see how big a factor the character is when fans finally see him in action.