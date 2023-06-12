Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - Who Voices Cheetor?

Of all the Maximals entering the long-standing "Transformers" franchise in "Rise of the Beasts," one particular animal-themed Autobot fans should watch out for is Cheetor. The high-speed Maximal is a formidable feline that isn't afraid to pin down Mirage (Pete Davidson) or have a footrace with Bumblebee's car form. There is no denying the character is quite remarkable, and the only thing more impressive than the fast-paced robot is the actor behind the larger-than-life four-legged persona.

When it comes to the cast, "Transformers Rise of the Beast" has several talented players making up its roster, especially when it comes to the folks chosen to help the Maximals make their big-screen live-action debut. Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh voicing Air Razor are just some of the stellar choices made to bring these characters to life. Another solid addition to the mix is Tongayi Chirisa, who was tasked with giving Cheetor a voice for the seventh film in the franchise.

The actor has been adding credits to his body of work for many years and has taken on several roles in notable titles in movies and TV. On the small screen, Chirisia has been prominently featured in a consistent number of entries in shows such as "Mayfair Witches," "Another Life," "iZombie," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Crusoe." His motion picture efforts include "Antebellum," "No Exit," "Trees of Peace," and "The Anthrax Attacks."

The actor has had a prolific career thus far, and some fans may be curious to know how he really feels about voicing a giant robot cheetah.