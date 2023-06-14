Deadliest Catch's Elliott Neese Has One Regret About Season 8

While former captain of the Saga and Ramblin Rose Elliott Neese's life during and after crabbing reality show "Deadliest Catch" has been tumultuous for a variety of reasons, he revealed in an interview that he harbors one regret about his time on Season 8 in particular. This was in the middle of his "Deadliest Catch" run, which spanned Seasons 7 through 10 as well as the first half of Season 11. Neese's one big complaint about appearing on reality TV in general was that he didn't like being portrayed as a villain, contributing, along with other key factors, to his departure.

On his blog Blastzone Online, Mike Wilkerson published an interview with Neese, during which he asked the former "Deadliest Catch" star what he wishes he could have done differently during the making of Season 8. "I wouldn't have let them film my family if I had known how they would show it," Neese replied.

He then went on to claim that the show's producers effectively deceived him about how they would depict his family. "I would have felt better if they had told me the truth," he continued. "They told me they were going to film fun stuff with my family. They filmed for 5 days, and only showed the b*******. They didn't show the fun family stuff we did."