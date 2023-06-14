Deadliest Catch's Elliott Neese Has One Regret About Season 8
While former captain of the Saga and Ramblin Rose Elliott Neese's life during and after crabbing reality show "Deadliest Catch" has been tumultuous for a variety of reasons, he revealed in an interview that he harbors one regret about his time on Season 8 in particular. This was in the middle of his "Deadliest Catch" run, which spanned Seasons 7 through 10 as well as the first half of Season 11. Neese's one big complaint about appearing on reality TV in general was that he didn't like being portrayed as a villain, contributing, along with other key factors, to his departure.
On his blog Blastzone Online, Mike Wilkerson published an interview with Neese, during which he asked the former "Deadliest Catch" star what he wishes he could have done differently during the making of Season 8. "I wouldn't have let them film my family if I had known how they would show it," Neese replied.
He then went on to claim that the show's producers effectively deceived him about how they would depict his family. "I would have felt better if they had told me the truth," he continued. "They told me they were going to film fun stuff with my family. They filmed for 5 days, and only showed the b*******. They didn't show the fun family stuff we did."
Elliot Neese's disappointment with his family's portrayal is one of his numerous gripes with the show
The fact that Elliot Neese felt disappointed with how "Deadliest Catch" incorporates footage of his family is unsurprising, given multiple grievances that have kept him at odds with the series in the wake of his departure.
For instance, in a brief press release published through Newswire, Neese claimed that current Saga captain Jake Anderson isn't actually in charge of his boat despite appearing to be on-screen. "A TV captain will be on the show — Jake Anderson," Neese said just prior to Anderson's first appearance helming the ship. "The real captain won't be seen on the show."
Similarly, on his personal Twitter account, Neese accused "Deadliest Catch" of incorporating footage of him and his crew in a manner that makes him look worse than the other featured captains, which he didn't feel accurately reflected reality. "All you people out there only see what DC wants! There are worse things going on on other boats but they just choose to expose my hardships," he wrote.
As fans are well aware, Neese doesn't come off in all that flattering a light throughout his "Deadliest Catch" run, hence his antagonistic relationship with the series. Whether his portrayal is fair or not, then, is something that's up to each individual viewer to decide.