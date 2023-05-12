Beetlejuice 2: Willem Dafoe Joins Stacked Cast For Sequel

"Beetlejuice 2" has added yet another body to its already full coffin, and sooner or later, we'll need to dig another grave. Just a week after the sequel got an official 2024 release date and a mere day after Monica Bellucci joined the cast, Willem Dafoe has signed on for Tim Burton's directorial return, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dafoe will reportedly be playing a deceased police officer in the afterlife, but Warner Bros. is keeping all other plot details under tight lock and key. Dafoe, hot off his return to villainy as the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," joins Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in the sequel, who are all reprising their roles from the first movie. Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, and Bellucci have all signed on for new characters.

Burton and Brad Pitt's Plan B are producing "Beetlejuice 2," which has set a September 6, 2024 release date.