How Rings Of Power Became Sophia Nomvete's 'Act Of Defiance' Against Racism

Ever since it was announced that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was in development, fans have anxiously debated what a non-Peter Jackson cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's world should look like. Before that point, the only other major on-screen Middle-earth experience had consisted of the animated "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" films from the '70s and '80s. Peter Jackson's triumphant trilogy had shown that the world was ready for sweeping live-action fantasy epics, but could others reproduce the same awe-inspiring experiences, too? And could they tailor it to a modern audience?

As the lead-up to the Season 1 premiere took place, the promotional material slowly leaked out. It had the same look and feel of Middle-earth in many ways, though with some significant changes. Some of these were creative choices, like the decision to include a Wizard, Harfoots, and Balrog in a Second Age story (they don't have much — if any — history in that era in Tolkien's source material). Other elements, such as selecting an ethnically diverse cast of actors, were simply the manifestation of a more culturally sensitive production process. Nevertheless, the decision sparked the dreaded culture wars that have plagued so many 21st-century productions — and the volume of the rage and hate, on par with Morgoth's disruption in the Ainulindalë, hasn't slowed down heading into Season 2.

Sophia Nomvete, who plays the Dwarven Princess Disa on "The Rings of Power," recently spoke up about the relentless racist backlash in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "When the announcement came out and pictures went up about just our faces of who we were playing, I was statistically the most attacked castmember of the entire show." From there, Nomvete proceeded to describe an experience that no actor should ever have to endure.