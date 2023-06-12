How Rings Of Power Became Sophia Nomvete's 'Act Of Defiance' Against Racism
Ever since it was announced that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was in development, fans have anxiously debated what a non-Peter Jackson cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's world should look like. Before that point, the only other major on-screen Middle-earth experience had consisted of the animated "Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" films from the '70s and '80s. Peter Jackson's triumphant trilogy had shown that the world was ready for sweeping live-action fantasy epics, but could others reproduce the same awe-inspiring experiences, too? And could they tailor it to a modern audience?
As the lead-up to the Season 1 premiere took place, the promotional material slowly leaked out. It had the same look and feel of Middle-earth in many ways, though with some significant changes. Some of these were creative choices, like the decision to include a Wizard, Harfoots, and Balrog in a Second Age story (they don't have much — if any — history in that era in Tolkien's source material). Other elements, such as selecting an ethnically diverse cast of actors, were simply the manifestation of a more culturally sensitive production process. Nevertheless, the decision sparked the dreaded culture wars that have plagued so many 21st-century productions — and the volume of the rage and hate, on par with Morgoth's disruption in the Ainulindalë, hasn't slowed down heading into Season 2.
Sophia Nomvete, who plays the Dwarven Princess Disa on "The Rings of Power," recently spoke up about the relentless racist backlash in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "When the announcement came out and pictures went up about just our faces of who we were playing, I was statistically the most attacked castmember of the entire show." From there, Nomvete proceeded to describe an experience that no actor should ever have to endure.
Nomvete faced polite racism and ugly insults alike
As Sophia Nomvete delved further into her experience playing Princess Disa, she described how her initial innocence and excitement about playing a Dwarf in the show gradually gave way to a fiercely determined sense of purpose. This was fueled by a collection of insulting, racist comments that spanned the gamut from polite requests to resign to unfiltered (even for a racist comment), expletive-laced attacks against not only her ethnicity but also her weight. "There were N-bombs, I had no place here. 'You're too fat, you're too black. Why are you here?'" Nomvete explained.
The British actor went on to detail a particularly kindly-worded request from a fan to step down from her well-earned role in the production, "I had one that was actually very polite who said, 'I'm sure that you're a wonderful actress and a really lovely person. I just, I don't think you should be part of this, it's not right,'" she recalled.
The kicker is that the disgruntled individual went further than merely objecting in theory. They actually requested for Nomvete to stop playing Disa. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor described the final part of the message by saying, "If you could potentially just send a letter to Amazon with your resignation, I'd be very grateful." In response, Nomvete humorously recounted, "I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that, I can't.' I can't afford to resign for you, so sadly I'm here to stay."
Nomvete is defying racism by staying on The Rings of Power
While Sophia Nomvete played off the low-key remarks in a humorous manner, it doesn't change the fact that the actor and her family have been threatened in the process of her playing Princess Disa on the show. THR even noted that she received messages "that paralyzed her to the extent of being unable to leave her bed." On that particular occasion, a timely photo from her husband showing her daughter pointing at her face on a billboard in London helped her rally and pull through.
Despite the low points, the resistance has only steeled Nomvete to stand up for what she knows is right. "I realized that my place in this show is not just a celebration," she explained, "it is an act of defiance against a reality that is simply not true, which is that we have no place on screens or in fantasy spaces."
In regards to how this experience has impacted her daughter (who was born right after Nomvete auditioned for the show) she said, "I realized that for her, and for the future of our industry and the generation, it is a must that I stand in my power and my light and do as much as I can with this character. And so I marched to the showrunners and I begged them to make this moment matter." She also recalled asking the creators of "The Rings of Power" not to make her into a subservient character or a comedic figure. "I begged them to make her quite a sexual titan," Nomvete said.
The result is a powerful representation of Dwarven women who plays a key role in the story and who is likely to impact the narrative much more as the show progresses. And for that, Miss Nomvete, we salute you.