Who Plays Jasper In The Twilight Saga?
As a member of the Cullen vampire family in the "Twilight" Saga, fans immediately became curious about Jasper Hale, and his seeming disdain whenever Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) is around. Jessica (Anna Kendrick), Bella's new friend, explains that "he's the blond one who looks like he's in pain." Like the rest of the Cullens, Jasper is a "vegetarian" and drinks animal blood instead of human blood. Jasper can feel the emotions of those he kills, so even though he struggles with his new diet, it brings him relief.
With "Twilight" getting rebooted as a TV series, fans have already started thinking of actors that they'd like to see take over the roles, and how Jasper, the former Confederate soldier and vampire army creator, could move into the modern times. Jackson Rathbone, who portrays Jasper, has his own ideas, telling Hollywood Life that he thinks "Twilight" prequels are the way to go. "I'm talking about Jasper's backstory," he said. "We got to see a little bit of it in Eclipse, but we didn't get to see the moment he met Alice."
While he's still best remembered as Jasper, he's added quite a few more roles to his portfolio since his days as a vampire.
He played a superhero with a sonic scream
Since his days as Jasper Hale, Jackson Rathbone has played a crime lord in the series "The Last Ship," the prince of the Philistines in "Samson," a virtual reality murderer in "Do Not Reply," and the ghost of a concert pianist in "Until We Meet Again." But in one of his most recent series, "The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)" he takes on a new role as a superhero called Blue Scream who attacks with his sonic scream.
Created by Adi Shankar, executive producer of "Dredd" and "Castlevania," the series follows in the footsteps of "The Boys" as a satire on Marvel and DC Comics and superheroes in general. The show brilliantly mixes animation, live-action, and even claymation together, bouncing from medium to medium during each 30-minute episode. The series follows the Guardians as they try to figure out if their leader, Marvelous Man (Will Yun Lee) was murdered.
The series reunites Rathbone with two of his former "Twilight" co-stars, Edi Gathegi, who plays Laurent, and Kellan Lutz, who plays Emmett. Because of the pandemic, the show took a while to come to fruition. "7 years ago we filmed this scene from a fever dream pitch by visionary [Adi Shankar]," Rathbone posted on Instagram in March 2022. "I'm proud of the work I was able to do as Blue Scream, and loved getting to work with an incredible cast led by the legend himself, [pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page]."