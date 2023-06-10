Who Plays Jasper In The Twilight Saga?

As a member of the Cullen vampire family in the "Twilight" Saga, fans immediately became curious about Jasper Hale, and his seeming disdain whenever Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) is around. Jessica (Anna Kendrick), Bella's new friend, explains that "he's the blond one who looks like he's in pain." Like the rest of the Cullens, Jasper is a "vegetarian" and drinks animal blood instead of human blood. Jasper can feel the emotions of those he kills, so even though he struggles with his new diet, it brings him relief.

With "Twilight" getting rebooted as a TV series, fans have already started thinking of actors that they'd like to see take over the roles, and how Jasper, the former Confederate soldier and vampire army creator, could move into the modern times. Jackson Rathbone, who portrays Jasper, has his own ideas, telling Hollywood Life that he thinks "Twilight" prequels are the way to go. "I'm talking about Jasper's backstory," he said. "We got to see a little bit of it in Eclipse, but we didn't get to see the moment he met Alice."

While he's still best remembered as Jasper, he's added quite a few more roles to his portfolio since his days as a vampire.