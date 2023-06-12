Why Hiccup From How To Train Your Dragon's Live-Action Remake Looks So Familiar
The village of Berk has finally found its first dragon rider. In May, it was announced that actor Mason Thames would be starring as the lead character Hiccup in the upcoming live-action reboot of "How to Train Your Dragon."
The announcement of the live-action reimagining of the hit DreamWorks animated film no doubt comes with some lofty expectations. The original 2010 animated film and its two sequels rank amongst DreamWorks Animations' most beloved cinematic efforts thanks to the stunning animation, rich world-building, and lovable cast of characters. Getting the latter aspect right is perhaps of utmost importance, and whoever is cast in these iconic roles undeniably has some dragon-sized shoes to fill. Hiccup, who was originally voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated trilogy, led his once-stubborn Viking village into accepting and eventually befriending the dragons that inhabit their homeland. His journey from timid weakling to inspiring leader resonated with millions who grew up alongside the franchise.
Anyone taking on the role has a lot to live up to, but it's not hard to see Thames taking on the task. In his few years active within the industry, the young actor has been making a name for himself as a promising talent, with some notable projects under his belt already and others such as "How to Train Your Dragon" that are upcoming. So before we see Thames take to the skies with dragons, let's touch ground and find out where you might have seen him before.
Thames did his homework to immerse himself in For All Mankind
Mason Thames' first step into the acting world came in the Apple TV+ science-fiction series "For All of Mankind." The show, which was co-created by "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Battlestar Galactica" writer and producer Ronald D. Moore, takes place in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union succeeds at landing on the moon before the United States in 1969. The following decades see NASA overcome numerous obstacles in an effort to come out on top, with the help of a team of diverse minds.
In the first season of the Emmy-winning series, Thames stars as the child version of Danny Stevens, who is played as an adult by actor Casey W. Johnson. The son of astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), Danny's childhood was somewhat troubling, with the youngster's lack of attention leading him down a mischievous path as he got older.
Thames, an avid lover of space since childhood, was thrilled to be a part of the show. While only appearing in a few episodes, the young actor went above and beyond to research the show's subject matter, telling Mingle Media TV, "When I first booked [the show], I started watching videos about space and like, how do you eat in space, how do you go to the bathroom in space, it was kind of weird but interesting."
The Black Phone gave Thames his first lead role
Perhaps the project most will recognize Mason Thames from is the 2021 Scott Derrickson-directed horror film "The Black Phone." In the film, an adaptation of the 2004 Joe Hill short story of the same name, Thames portrays protagonist Finn "Finney" Blake, who is thrown into a life-or-death scenario when he is kidnapped by the infamous child killer The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). The only chance of escape that Finney has lies in a mysterious phone containing the voices of The Grabber's past victims.
Amongst its release in 2022, the film became an instant success, grossing over $161 million worldwide. It also garnered great praise from critics, in large part thanks to the performances of Hawke and Thames, with Entertainment Weekly writing, "Thames ... feels more like a real kid than Hollywood usually allows, and even as goofier gaps begin to appear in the storyline, his MacGyver-like resourcefulness give the movie a witty, furious kick."
"The Black Phone" gave Thames some mighty obstacles to hurdle through. Still relatively early in his career, Thames was not only required to act alongside four-time Oscar nominee Hawke. He also had the monumental task of leading the entire film on his own. But it's hard to say that he didn't deliver, effortlessly crafting a richly vulnerable performance that made his character's horrifying situation all the more intense.
Thames starred in another reboot of a beloved franchise
Mason Thames' most recent project saw the actor take on the role of Cordell Walker in The CW series "Walker." Acting as a reboot of 1993's "Walker, Texas Ranger" starring Chuck Norris, the show follows the titular Texas ranger's (Jared Padalecki) return to the state after a year of absence as he attempts to tie up loose ends and get the questions surrounding his wife's death answered. Much like his role in "For All Mankind," Thames portrays Walker during his youth, appearing in three episodes in Season 2. The CW describes young Walker as, " ... a curious troublemaker and romantic who has the making of a maverick lawman."
While not featured in the show extensively, the flashback scenes featuring Thames depict key moments in Walker's life, primarily his forbidden relationship with future district attorney Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza). The show itself continues to run, having been recently renewed for a fourth season in May.