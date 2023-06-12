Why Hiccup From How To Train Your Dragon's Live-Action Remake Looks So Familiar

The village of Berk has finally found its first dragon rider. In May, it was announced that actor Mason Thames would be starring as the lead character Hiccup in the upcoming live-action reboot of "How to Train Your Dragon."

The announcement of the live-action reimagining of the hit DreamWorks animated film no doubt comes with some lofty expectations. The original 2010 animated film and its two sequels rank amongst DreamWorks Animations' most beloved cinematic efforts thanks to the stunning animation, rich world-building, and lovable cast of characters. Getting the latter aspect right is perhaps of utmost importance, and whoever is cast in these iconic roles undeniably has some dragon-sized shoes to fill. Hiccup, who was originally voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated trilogy, led his once-stubborn Viking village into accepting and eventually befriending the dragons that inhabit their homeland. His journey from timid weakling to inspiring leader resonated with millions who grew up alongside the franchise.

Anyone taking on the role has a lot to live up to, but it's not hard to see Thames taking on the task. In his few years active within the industry, the young actor has been making a name for himself as a promising talent, with some notable projects under his belt already and others such as "How to Train Your Dragon" that are upcoming. So before we see Thames take to the skies with dragons, let's touch ground and find out where you might have seen him before.